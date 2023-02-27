Sign up
Photo 596
View over the cemetery
We walked to the bottom of the hill at Whitby Abbey or the top depending on whether you walked up from the town or drove to the car park at the top of the long hill!!!!
The view over the cemetery was beautiful looking down onto the bay on a windy day.
27th February 2023
27th Feb 23
1
0
Granny7(Denise)
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
Susan Wakely
ace
What a view and great place of rest.
March 4th, 2023
