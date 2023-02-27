Previous
Next
View over the cemetery by denful
Photo 596

View over the cemetery

We walked to the bottom of the hill at Whitby Abbey or the top depending on whether you walked up from the town or drove to the car park at the top of the long hill!!!!

The view over the cemetery was beautiful looking down onto the bay on a windy day.
27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

Granny7(Denise)

ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
163% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
What a view and great place of rest.
March 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise