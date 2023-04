Good Friday

So after a sleep over for five… one of which is a 7 month old and is not actually my grandchild I went to kids breakfast at church with them all. Ages 7 months,2,6,and 11,11.

There were lots of activities and Noah aged 6 spent a long time colouring his stained glass window. He had a lovely time joining in the songs with all the action and listening intently to the Easter story… my most active grandchild child gave me the least trouble . It was a lovely couple of hours.