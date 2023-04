Cousins

So Lent is over and my social media ban is over. This was taken at 0024 on Good Friday morning. I had 5 for a sleep over. As a result Noah has to sleep with Daisy and Leila. I took this for posterity as I have a feeling this may be the last time they all sleep in one bed Leila was complaining that Noah takes up all the bed. Hmmmm I think she might be mistaken