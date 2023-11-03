Previous
My favourite things by denful
My favourite things

I’ve been away for a while because I only had an iPhone to shoot with and everything was getting so samey.

I have bought a new phone and have started experimenting. This is one of my favourites to date. My youngest granddaughter and our Labrador Claude.

I am looking forward to stating my 365 journey again!
Granny7(Denise)

Susan Wakely ace
So good to see you back. This is absolutely gorgeous.
November 11th, 2023  
