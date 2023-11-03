Sign up
Photo 609
My favourite things
I’ve been away for a while because I only had an iPhone to shoot with and everything was getting so samey.
I have bought a new phone and have started experimenting. This is one of my favourites to date. My youngest granddaughter and our Labrador Claude.
I am looking forward to stating my 365 journey again!
3rd November 2023
3rd Nov 23
Granny7(Denise)
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
Susan Wakely
ace
So good to see you back. This is absolutely gorgeous.
November 11th, 2023
