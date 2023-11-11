Sign up
Photo 610
Sun flare
I have never been able to do this before!!! I think I am officially in love with my new camera.
Taken just outside my back gate
11th November 2023
11th Nov 23
Granny7(Denise)
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
Phil Howcroft
enjoy the camera and the buzz it creates for you Denise
November 13th, 2023
