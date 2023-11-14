Previous
Having a giggle by denful
Having a giggle

This is my daughter having some sharing time with her nephew Noah. There is a whole series of this episode in time but this is my favourite. I’m not sure what was amusing but I love that they are both totally engaged in their own way
14th November 2023 14th Nov 23

Granny7(Denise)

ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
Susan Wakely ace
I love the light on Noah’s face and that they are sharing a fun time.
November 14th, 2023  
Fisher Family
A super shot of them both - fav!

Ian
November 14th, 2023  
