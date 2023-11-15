Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 613
I need to put the lid back on!
My Ivy…. A still moment for a change…. They don’t last long though.
I was experimenting with the light shining though the window . I love how her hair shines and the shadows on the floor
15th November 2023
15th Nov 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Granny7(Denise)
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
691
photos
82
followers
96
following
167% complete
View this month »
606
607
608
609
610
611
612
613
Photo Details
Views
11
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
3rd November 2023 1:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ivy
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close