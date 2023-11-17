Previous
Hello by denful
Hello

A little bit of street photography in Arundel yesterday. Literally across the street. Loving my new lense.
Not sure if the ripped jeans are from scrapes or even motorcycle proof jeans? I don’t know enough about them!
Granny7(Denise)

ace
@denful
gloria jones ace
Love it.
November 17th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A great candid. Other than the boots and helmet I am not convinced that he is wearing the most sensible clothing.
November 17th, 2023  
Dorothy ace
Ha Ha, he probably paid a bundle for them!
November 17th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Great capture. The jeans make no sense
November 17th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Great capture.
I think the rider is cheating a bit and wearing something else under his torn jeans. 😳😳😳
November 17th, 2023  
Fisher Family
A lovely candid shot!

Ian
November 17th, 2023  
