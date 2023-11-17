Sign up
Previous
Photo 615
Hello
A little bit of street photography in Arundel yesterday. Literally across the street. Loving my new lense.
Not sure if the ripped jeans are from scrapes or even motorcycle proof jeans? I don’t know enough about them!
17th November 2023
17th Nov 23
6
1
Granny7(Denise)
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
693
photos
83
followers
96
following
168% complete
608
609
610
611
612
613
614
615
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
16th November 2023 2:59pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
gloria jones
ace
Love it.
November 17th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A great candid. Other than the boots and helmet I am not convinced that he is wearing the most sensible clothing.
November 17th, 2023
Dorothy
ace
Ha Ha, he probably paid a bundle for them!
November 17th, 2023
bkb in the city
Great capture. The jeans make no sense
November 17th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Great capture.
I think the rider is cheating a bit and wearing something else under his torn jeans. 😳😳😳
November 17th, 2023
Fisher Family
A lovely candid shot!
Ian
November 17th, 2023
