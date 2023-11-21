Sign up
Previous
Photo 619
Stained Glass
While in Arundel we went to the Cathedral which I haven't been in for years. The windows in there are absolutely stunning. I was please with the detail that shows in this one.
21st November 2023
21st Nov 23
Granny7(Denise)
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
697
photos
83
followers
96
following
169% complete
View this month »
612
613
614
615
616
617
618
619
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
16th November 2023 3:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
I really like these windows.
November 21st, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
fab stained glass
November 21st, 2023
