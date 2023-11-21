Previous
Stained Glass by denful
Photo 619

Stained Glass

While in Arundel we went to the Cathedral which I haven't been in for years. The windows in there are absolutely stunning. I was please with the detail that shows in this one.
21st November 2023 21st Nov 23

Granny7(Denise)

ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
169% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
I really like these windows.
November 21st, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
fab stained glass
November 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise