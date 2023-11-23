Sign up
Photo 620
For mum
When in church I always light a candle in remembrance of my beautiful mum. Much better on black
23rd November 2023
23rd Nov 23
Granny7(Denise)
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
Tags
mum
