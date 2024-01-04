Previous
Red beret by denful
Red beret

My beautiful 10 year old granddaughter. It’s taken on Boxing Day. We all wore some kind of Christmas headwear. I think this red beret really suits her and I’d love to know what she is thinking about !
Granny7(Denise)

Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
Susan Wakely ace
A lovely festive beret.
January 4th, 2024  
