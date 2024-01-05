Sign up
Previous
Photo 626
Joy
3 of my granddaughters just loving being together. I love the look of joy on Mollys face. I was just looking through the viewer of the camera and she jumped into hug her cousins. Snap…. These were their natural expressions at the time.
5th January 2024
5th Jan 24
2
0
Granny7(Denise)
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
704
photos
81
followers
93
following
171% complete
619
620
621
622
623
624
625
626
Views
12
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
26th December 2023 2:27pm
Tags
molly
,
daisy
,
evie
Fisher Family
A lovely happy shot!
Ian
January 5th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A great happy trio. Love the nails.
January 5th, 2024
