Beach fun by denful
Beach fun

We took some of the family and one of the twins friends to the beach today. The weather was good and the kids had a great time. Not the best photo in the world but the kids were having a ball!

We even got to eat chips and drink hot chocolate outside in the sun. A lovely family day.
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

Granny7(Denise)

@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
Kerry McCarthy
Fun shot! I'll bet they loved doing it. Making memories!
January 6th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft
can I join in the fun , although my wellies are not vivid colours !
January 6th, 2024  
