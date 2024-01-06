Sign up
Previous
Photo 627
Beach fun
We took some of the family and one of the twins friends to the beach today. The weather was good and the kids had a great time. Not the best photo in the world but the kids were having a ball!
We even got to eat chips and drink hot chocolate outside in the sun. A lovely family day.
6th January 2024
6th Jan 24
2
0
Granny7(Denise)
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
705
photos
82
followers
94
following
171% complete
View this month »
620
621
622
623
624
625
626
627
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
6th January 2024 3:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Fun shot! I'll bet they loved doing it. Making memories!
January 6th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
can I join in the fun , although my wellies are not vivid colours !
January 6th, 2024
