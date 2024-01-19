Previous
Sunset over the West Pier- not edited by denful
Sunset over the West Pier- not edited

Yesterday for my birthday we had a day in Brighton. We treated ourselves to a cream tea, one of my favourite things. When we walked down to the sea front the sun was setting over the iconic West Pier the was destroyed by fire.

19th January 2024 19th Jan 24

Granny7(Denise)

@denful
So here we go again. I now have a new camera so I am hoping to get some better photos this year and use some...
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous shot. Ironic to see such a fiery sky behind the pier.
January 19th, 2024  
