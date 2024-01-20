Previous
Crumbs by denful
Photo 638

Crumbs

Evie and I went shopping for her birthday today. In between the toy shop and the clothes shop we stopped for coffee and cake. Evie still has some crumbs on her face from the Millionaires Shortbread.
20th January 2024 20th Jan 24

Granny7(Denise)

@denful
So here we go again. I now have a new camera so I am hoping to get some better photos this year and use some...
Susan Wakely ace
Absolutely gorgeous. I love the crumbs.
January 20th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Delightful photo
January 20th, 2024  
