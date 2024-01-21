Previous
Another January Birthday!
Photo 639

Another January Birthday!

Between January 12th-21st we have 4 birthdays. Today is the turn of Emily who turned 9. Molly brought the cake in which she had made with her dad in for Emily to blow them out.
21st January 2024

Granny7(Denise)

@denful
Photo Details

Beverley ace
So gorgeous… beautiful cake too…
January 22nd, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
How lovely. Cake looks good! We have three in Jan - 1st, 19th & 27th, so a little more spaced.
January 22nd, 2024  
