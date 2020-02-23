Previous
Next
Selfie by denful
2 / 365

Selfie

So this is me in my mask! Selfie taken during the first lockdown.
23rd February 2020 23rd Feb 20

Granny7

ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
6% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise