Previous
Next
Sunday sermon by denful
49 / 365

Sunday sermon

The vicar in his sermon used this image to explain the importance of the Eucharist this morning.

It was a great sermon and the visual aids were such a great idea. I didn’t drift off once!

I really liked that it had been put in front of the windows in order to make room for the band to play in the next service.
22nd May 2022 22nd May 22

Granny7(Denise)

ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
13% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise