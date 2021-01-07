Previous
And this how we roll by denful
2 / 365

And this how we roll

Working on a busy NHS ward we currently survive on water for hydration. Hand-cream to sooth our sore hand and chocolate to provide sugar and energy!! Lots of chocolate from early in the morning and all night long.
7th January 2021 7th Jan 21

@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
