Previous
Next
0311bookgroup by diane5812
Photo 2911

0311bookgroup

Not much to take a picture of today. This is part of our book group. We are reading "Birds of the Bible". Today was about the eagle, next week will be the ostrich.
11th March 2020 11th Mar 20

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
797% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise