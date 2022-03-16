Previous
0316sturho by diane5812
Photo 3646

0316sturho

Happy St. Urho's Day. Being 100% Finn, I made sure I wore the colors of the day - purple and green! And yes, I am amongst the 15% that gets a flushed face after a cortisone shot. Small price to pay to be able to walk with little pain.
