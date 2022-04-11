Sign up
Photo 3672
0411summit
Had an early morning appointment with my hip surgeon to talk about dates, etc. Found someone to cover for me at work, drove there, only to be told he was sick and I would have to reschedule. Arrgghhh.
11th April 2022
11th Apr 22
Diane Marie
@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
