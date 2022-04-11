Previous
Next
0411summit by diane5812
Photo 3672

0411summit

Had an early morning appointment with my hip surgeon to talk about dates, etc. Found someone to cover for me at work, drove there, only to be told he was sick and I would have to reschedule. Arrgghhh.
11th April 2022 11th Apr 22

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1006% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise