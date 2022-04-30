Previous
0430blanket by diane5812
Photo 3691

0430blanket

Another seasonal moment in time - taking my electric blanket off my bed for the summer. It's already later in spring than normal but I am hoping it's not too early - it's still cold at night.
30th April 2022 30th Apr 22

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1011% complete

