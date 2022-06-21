Previous
0621firstdayofsummer by diane5812
Photo 3743

0621firstdayofsummer

Took a few minutes at work to take my coffee and sit on the bench under our tree on this first day of summer. Much more tolerable day than yesterday. Quite lovely.
Diane Marie

