0724meatloaf

I haven’t had much of an appetite since my surgery. Coffee doesn’t even taste good. But a coworker brought over some meatloaf last night and the thought of a cold meatloaf sandwich motivated me to get in the kitchen.
14th July 2022

Diane Marie

@diane5812
