0715thankful

I am so thankful for

these two. Love Bauer, the grand-dog. He is such a love bug and gets to excited to see me. Fridays are Sara's day off. I asked her to come over to help my put my compression socks on after a shower which she gladly did. But she also cleaned my house. And she has her own family and 4 and 2 year old sons to take care of. I love her compassionate heart.