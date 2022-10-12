Previous
1012hail by diane5812
Photo 3856

1012hail

Life in Minnesota - 80 degrees yesterday, 40s today with graupel or hail. Not sure which one.
12th October 2022 12th Oct 22

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
