0403deer by diane5812
Photo 4029

0403deer

I see deer almost every day on my way to work. I haven't seen the herd that I saw earlier in the winter but I see smaller groups of them. Today I just saw this one but he was perfectly back lit so I stopped and he let me take his/her picture.
3rd April 2023 3rd Apr 23

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
