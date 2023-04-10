Previous
0409easterdinner by diane5812
Not how I want to spend my much deserved Easter Monday day off. Dripping oil so in to the repair shop we go. Also found out that mice had chewed some wires. Arrggh!
10th April 2023

Diane Marie

@diane5812
