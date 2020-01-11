Previous
Next
Family by dide
Photo 2204

Family

We have been at Puhoi watching Jesse chopping today. It was nice that Brooke and Callum were able to spend the day with us too. Jesse had a great day and had lots of wins and placings. Over the next few days I will share some images.
11th January 2020 11th Jan 20

Dianne

@dide
Just beginning my fourth year. I still love 365 - it's great taking images and looking at other people's shots too. Late December 2015, and...
603% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Love this photo for Jesse's wins and looking proud, plus his muscles! Then there are the smiles and and the pups!
January 11th, 2020  
Peter ace
Great relaxed family capture Dianne:)
January 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise