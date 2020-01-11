Sign up
Photo 2204
Family
We have been at Puhoi watching Jesse chopping today. It was nice that Brooke and Callum were able to spend the day with us too. Jesse had a great day and had lots of wins and placings. Over the next few days I will share some images.
11th January 2020
11th Jan 20
Dianne
@dide
Just beginning my fourth year. I still love 365 - it's great taking images and looking at other people's shots too.
family
woodchopping
Maggiemae
Love this photo for Jesse's wins and looking proud, plus his muscles! Then there are the smiles and and the pups!
January 11th, 2020
Peter
Great relaxed family capture Dianne:)
January 11th, 2020
