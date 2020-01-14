Sign up
Photo 2207
Collecting shells
I have had a great few days away camping and enjoying watching a friend's grandchildren as they explore. Here they are collecting shells on a deserted beach.
14th January 2020
14th Jan 20
2
1
Dianne
@dide
Just beginning my fourth year. I still love 365 - it's great taking images and looking at other people's shots too. Late December 2015, and...
2209
photos
201
followers
112
following
605% complete
2202
2203
2204
2205
2206
2207
2208
2209
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
14th January 2020 9:29am
Tags
beach
,
exploring
,
awhitu
Issi Bannerman
ace
Great concentration as they examine the shells!
January 16th, 2020
julia
ace
Lots to explore there ... beautiful beach ..
January 16th, 2020
