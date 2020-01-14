Previous
Next
Collecting shells by dide
Photo 2207

Collecting shells

I have had a great few days away camping and enjoying watching a friend's grandchildren as they explore. Here they are collecting shells on a deserted beach.
14th January 2020 14th Jan 20

Dianne

@dide
Just beginning my fourth year. I still love 365 - it's great taking images and looking at other people's shots too. Late December 2015, and...
605% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Great concentration as they examine the shells!
January 16th, 2020  
julia ace
Lots to explore there ... beautiful beach ..
January 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise