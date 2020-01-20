Previous
Spectacular by dide
Photo 2213

Spectacular

Right by the sports ground at Marokopa was this beautiful flowering gum. I don't think I have ever seen a tree with so many flowers and it was such a lovely rich red colour. I can't wait until winter when I can track one down to plant at our place.
20th January 2020 20th Jan 20

Dianne

@dide
Just beginning my fourth year. I still love 365 - it's great taking images and looking at other people's shots too. Late December 2015, and...
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh how lovely!
January 20th, 2020  
Ethel ace
A beautiful shot. The time to choose one is while they are in flower so you know what you are getting. We have a deep red and an orange-red tree. The colours enhance one another.
January 20th, 2020  
Dianne
@ethelperry thanks - great advice.
January 20th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beauty
January 20th, 2020  
