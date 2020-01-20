Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2213
Spectacular
Right by the sports ground at Marokopa was this beautiful flowering gum. I don't think I have ever seen a tree with so many flowers and it was such a lovely rich red colour. I can't wait until winter when I can track one down to plant at our place.
20th January 2020
20th Jan 20
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
@dide
Just beginning my fourth year. I still love 365 - it's great taking images and looking at other people's shots too. Late December 2015, and...
2213
photos
202
followers
114
following
606% complete
View this month »
2206
2207
2208
2209
2210
2211
2212
2213
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
18th January 2020 7:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
flower
,
gum
,
marokopa
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh how lovely!
January 20th, 2020
Ethel
ace
A beautiful shot. The time to choose one is while they are in flower so you know what you are getting. We have a deep red and an orange-red tree. The colours enhance one another.
January 20th, 2020
Dianne
@ethelperry
thanks - great advice.
January 20th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beauty
January 20th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close