Photo 2212
It just gets better
We were on our way home last night and the sky just kept getting better and better. I have often eyed up these trees and was waiting for the right time to take an image. Last night everything was in place!
19th January 2020
19th Jan 20
5
6
Dianne
@dide
Just beginning my fourth year. I still love 365 - it's great taking images and looking at other people's shots too. Late December 2015, and...
2212
photos
201
followers
112
following
606% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
15
5
6
365
Canon EOS 6D
18th January 2020 7:51pm
sunset
trees
evening
Brigette
ace
total gorgeousness
January 19th, 2020
Margo Sayer
ace
Oh YES! VML the palette...Nature was waiting for you...and what a reward!
January 19th, 2020
julia
ace
Great shot ... one time when scraggy old pines tree's look spectacular...
January 19th, 2020
Sarah Bremner
ace
Very dramatic and great light and colour.
January 19th, 2020
CC Folk
ace
Wow! Fantastic fav
January 19th, 2020
