Wood Chopping

Some of the many logs ready for the carnival at Marokopa. It takes many hours to cut and prepare the logs for a chopping event.

On the way to Marokopa yesterday, we stayed on the side of the road (in the van) at Mangapohue Natural Bridge, west of Waitomo. This is an amazing piece of geology. We hadn't visited there at night, but had been told it was a great place to see glow-worms. True - it was amazing to walk in there in the dark and have all these little lights shining from the sides and ceiling of the limestone formations. I didn't take my camera in, but next time I sure will.