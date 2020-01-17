Previous
Marokopa by dide
Marokopa

We have been away at a tiny settlement west of Waitomo. It is called Marokopa and is on the west coast. Every year, there is a sports day and chopping event and this year it was the 100th time the event has been held. Jesse was chopping, but in between events, he took part in the race to the top of the hill (pictured). This year, he came second, taking 27 minutes. The guy who won took 25 minutes and 40 seconds, which may be a record for this race. There is no internet anywhere in this area, so hence the late posting.
17th January 2020 17th Jan 20

Dianne

@dide
Just beginning my fourth year. I still love 365 - it's great taking images and looking at other people's shots too. Late December 2015, and...
