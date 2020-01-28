Sign up
Photo 2221
Judging
The sheep shearing competition at Rotorua A&P Show.
The judges, wool classers and sheep handlers all watching closely as the shearer completes his job as fast and clean as he can. It is fascinating to watch these young skilled shearers.
28th January 2020
28th Jan 20
Dianne
@dide
Just beginning my fourth year. I still love 365 - it's great taking images and looking at other people's shots too. Late December 2015, and...
Tags
sheep
,
competition
,
shearing
,
rotorua
