Waikato River Trail

On our way home from Rotorua, I cycled some of the Waikato River Trail. I started at Arapuni Dam and headed north. The first 7 km was near the river, through bits of bush; was partly shaded and interesting. The next 6 km was mostly right by the road, so not so exciting. Since I was only cycling one way (not there and back), it was good that Chook could travel ahead then have a cup of tea and read while he waited.