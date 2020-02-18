Sign up
Photo 2242
Bird food
The sunflowers around the maize crop have finished flowering. They still have a beauty of their own, although they begin to hang their heads when the seeds get heavy.
18th February 2020
18th Feb 20
Dianne
@dide
Just beginning my fourth year. I still love 365 - it's great taking images and looking at other people's shots too. Late December 2015, and...
Tags
plant
,
seed
,
sunflower
,
maize
Maggiemae
ace
Still a happy face! Thats the sunflower!
February 18th, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
How lovely. We can sense the weight in that head!
February 18th, 2020
Chris
ace
Should make many a bird happy :-)
February 18th, 2020
CorneLourensSA
Nice one
February 18th, 2020
