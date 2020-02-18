Previous
Bird food by dide
Photo 2242

Bird food

The sunflowers around the maize crop have finished flowering. They still have a beauty of their own, although they begin to hang their heads when the seeds get heavy.
18th February 2020 18th Feb 20

Dianne

@dide
Just beginning my fourth year. I still love 365 - it's great taking images and looking at other people's shots too. Late December 2015, and...
Maggiemae ace

Still a happy face! Thats the sunflower!
February 18th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
How lovely. We can sense the weight in that head!
February 18th, 2020  
Chris ace
Should make many a bird happy :-)
February 18th, 2020  
CorneLourensSA
Nice one
February 18th, 2020  
