Photo 2241
Cuppa anyone?
This morning, I went over to visit the neighbour. This lovely neighbour is nearly 97 and her daughter had organised a few friends to come around for morning tea. Out came the lovely cups and saucers, so I couldn't resist a photo of them.
17th February 2020
17th Feb 20
Dianne
@dide
Just beginning my fourth year. I still love 365 - it's great taking images and looking at other people's shots too. Late December 2015, and...
Tags
neighbour
,
morning-tea
,
cups-and-saucers
