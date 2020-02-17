Previous
Cuppa anyone? by dide
Photo 2241

Cuppa anyone?

This morning, I went over to visit the neighbour. This lovely neighbour is nearly 97 and her daughter had organised a few friends to come around for morning tea. Out came the lovely cups and saucers, so I couldn't resist a photo of them.
17th February 2020 17th Feb 20

Dianne

@dide
Just beginning my fourth year. I still love 365 - it's great taking images and looking at other people's shots too. Late December 2015, and...
