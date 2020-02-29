Sign up
Photo 2253
The Big Smoke
This afternoon we went to Brooke and Callum's house warming and it was nice to meet up with lots of their friends. Tonight we are staying in the city at Z Pier and there's lots to see. There is lots of money tied up in boats!
29th February 2020
29th Feb 20
1
1
Dianne
@dide
Just beginning my fourth year. I still love 365 - it's great taking images and looking at other people's shots too. Late December 2015, and...
2253
photos
201
followers
119
following
617% complete
2246
2247
2248
2249
2250
2251
2252
2253
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
29th February 2020 7:26pm
auckland
,
harbour-bridge
,
westhaven
,
auckland-harbour-bridge
Maggiemae
ace
You are in a very premium place to take a photo! Nice you waited for this night light!
February 29th, 2020
