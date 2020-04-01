Previous
A Giant's Eye View by dide
Photo 2285

A Giant's Eye View

Next in this theme was to take an image like you are a giant. This involved taking a ladder into the chook run...
1st April 2020 1st Apr 20

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
626% complete

Photo Details

Dianne
@ethelperry - you probably should start worrying about where I'm going to end up...Today's image involved a ladder! Tomorrow the challenge won't be so difficult as the topic is Eye Level View.
April 1st, 2020  
