Photo 2291
Nature Indoors
The theme today was nature indoors, so I decided to try some intentional camera zoom. A bit different from my usual 'try to focus it well' image.
7th April 2020
7th Apr 20
4
4
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2291
photos
204
followers
121
following
2284
2285
2286
2287
2288
2289
2290
2291
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
7th April 2020 7:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
zoom
,
movement
,
gerbra
,
icm
GG G
Oh wow, love it
April 7th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful result - love it !
April 7th, 2020
Peter
ace
Impressive result using a modern lenses that has to be twisted to zoom, well done Dianne Fav:)
April 7th, 2020
Babs
ace
Love it what a great result fav
April 7th, 2020
