Nature Indoors by dide
Photo 2291

Nature Indoors

The theme today was nature indoors, so I decided to try some intentional camera zoom. A bit different from my usual 'try to focus it well' image.
7th April 2020 7th Apr 20

Dianne

@dide
Oh wow, love it
April 7th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful result - love it !
April 7th, 2020  
Peter ace
Impressive result using a modern lenses that has to be twisted to zoom, well done Dianne Fav:)
April 7th, 2020  
Babs ace
Love it what a great result fav
April 7th, 2020  
