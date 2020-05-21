Sign up
Photo 2335
Oyster city
The oysters growing on these old wharf piers look like high rise buildings for shellfish! The late evening colours made the sea a pretty hue.
21st May 2020
21st May 20
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
16th May 2020 5:33pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
sea
,
pier
,
oysters
,
kaiaua
