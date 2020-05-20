Previous
On the beach by dide
Photo 2334

On the beach

Nothing like a lovely lot of rust to get a photographer excited... These were sticking up in amongst the cockle shells at Kaiaua.
20th May 2020 20th May 20

Dianne

@dide
Photo Details

Wylie ace
lovely DOF. I think I might have preferred to see the rust colour as well?
May 20th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Great find
May 20th, 2020  
Dianne
@pusspup the background was too distracting in colour...
May 20th, 2020  
