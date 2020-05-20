Sign up
Photo 2334
On the beach
Nothing like a lovely lot of rust to get a photographer excited... These were sticking up in amongst the cockle shells at Kaiaua.
20th May 2020
20th May 20
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
beach
rust
kaiaua
Wylie
ace
lovely DOF. I think I might have preferred to see the rust colour as well?
May 20th, 2020
bkb in the city
Great find
May 20th, 2020
Dianne
@pusspup
the background was too distracting in colour...
May 20th, 2020
