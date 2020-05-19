Previous
The new girls by dide
Photo 2333

The new girls

Just a diary shot to remind me when the new heifers arrived onto the lease block. They have been here a couple of days and are enjoying the new grass.
19th May 2020 19th May 20

Dianne

@dide
Maggiemae ace
It looks so lush - they must think they are in heaven!
May 19th, 2020  
Sarah Bremner ace
Fabulous colours too
May 19th, 2020  
