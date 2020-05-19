Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2333
The new girls
Just a diary shot to remind me when the new heifers arrived onto the lease block. They have been here a couple of days and are enjoying the new grass.
19th May 2020
19th May 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2333
photos
202
followers
123
following
639% complete
View this month »
2326
2327
2328
2329
2330
2331
2332
2333
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
19th May 2020 5:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grass
,
farm
,
heifers
Maggiemae
ace
It looks so lush - they must think they are in heaven!
May 19th, 2020
Sarah Bremner
ace
Fabulous colours too
May 19th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close