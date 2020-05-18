Sign up
Photo 2332
Autumn
For most of autumn I haven't been able to get out to the bush to look for fungi. Now that NZers are allowed out and about again, I was able to get into the bush. It has been pretty dry, but there were still a few fungi to be found.
18th May 2020
18th May 20
1
1
Dianne
@dide
2332
photos
202
followers
123
following
2325
2326
2327
2328
2329
2330
2331
2332
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
17th May 2020 10:57am
Tags
bush
,
fungi
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh I love love love this!
May 18th, 2020
