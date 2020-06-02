Previous
On the beach by dide
On the beach

Neat patterns from the snails that wander around on the beach, although I haven't seen any live snails here...
Hamilton's Gap is a west coast beach and only about 20 minutes from home.
Dianne

@dide
Margo ace
Beaches are such interesting places aren't they- & so different on other coastlines
June 2nd, 2020  
Dianne
@777margo yes - you can spend ages just wandering along exploring. It’s so relaxing - like a warm bath for your brain...
June 2nd, 2020  
