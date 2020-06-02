Sign up
Photo 2347
On the beach
Neat patterns from the snails that wander around on the beach, although I haven't seen any live snails here...
Hamilton's Gap is a west coast beach and only about 20 minutes from home.
2nd June 2020
2nd Jun 20
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
1st June 2020 11:05am
Tags
beach
,
rock
,
snails
,
hamiltons-gap
Margo
ace
Beaches are such interesting places aren't they- & so different on other coastlines
June 2nd, 2020
Dianne
@777margo
yes - you can spend ages just wandering along exploring. It’s so relaxing - like a warm bath for your brain...
June 2nd, 2020
