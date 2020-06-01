Previous
Nice light by dide
Nice light

We stayed at Hamilton's Gap last night. After a wet start to the day, the grey lifted a bit and there was some nice light on the coast. First day of winter today and not long until the shortest day...
Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Margo ace
Ever so beautiful FAV
June 1st, 2020  
SandraD ace
Fantastic light FAV
June 1st, 2020  
Brigette ace
well captured coastal shot Dianne
June 1st, 2020  
