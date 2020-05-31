Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2345
The big jigsaw
A diary shot of an exciting day! We are finally getting our new stock yards. Josh and Chook are fitting them together and deciding which is the best configuration for the site. They are very flash!
31st May 2020
31st May 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2345
photos
203
followers
123
following
642% complete
View this month »
2338
2339
2340
2341
2342
2343
2344
2345
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
31st May 2020 1:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
farm
,
stock
,
yards
,
stock-yards
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close