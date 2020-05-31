Previous
The big jigsaw by dide
Photo 2345

The big jigsaw

A diary shot of an exciting day! We are finally getting our new stock yards. Josh and Chook are fitting them together and deciding which is the best configuration for the site. They are very flash!
31st May 2020 31st May 20

Dianne

@dide
