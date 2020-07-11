Sign up
Photo 2386
Sheeka
Sheeka has a sore foot, so has to go into the bale each day to have his antibiotic injection. He also has his foot bandage changed weekly.
11th July 2020
11th Jul 20
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
rural
farm
calf
sheeka
Lena Nau
How adorable! Love the capture.
July 11th, 2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Aw, poor little guy. Really cute, and a great name too!
July 11th, 2020
Peter
ace
Now that is a sad face clearly feeling sorry for himself great capture Dianne:)
July 11th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
Sheeka must be valuable to have this attention which looks as if it might be difficult! I remember chasing a cattle beast for 1 hour to get him into the right place!
July 11th, 2020
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
He looks resigned to it
July 11th, 2020
